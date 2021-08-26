JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5,461.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

