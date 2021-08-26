K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.66. 15,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 136,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67.

About K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

