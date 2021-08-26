Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

KLDO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

