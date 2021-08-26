Katalyo Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $22,365.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153718 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.78 or 1.01583369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.79 or 0.01023371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.93 or 0.06633634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

