KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.