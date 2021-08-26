KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 610.4% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.99.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 11,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,438. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

