Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.06. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

