Kemacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $11,469.31 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00023444 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.