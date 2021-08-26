Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

