KeyCorp Comments on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

