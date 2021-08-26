KeyCorp Weighs in on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNP stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466,005 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 159,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

