KeyFi Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $966,658.49 and $1,875.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,286 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

