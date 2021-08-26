Kind Ads Token Hits One Day Volume of $168.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $244,857.86 and approximately $168.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 258.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.