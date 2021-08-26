King DAG Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $123,749.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.