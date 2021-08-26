Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY stock remained flat at $$109.51 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.96. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

