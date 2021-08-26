Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 5,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

