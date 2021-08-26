Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in August

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86. Kirin has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

