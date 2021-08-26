Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter.

KIRK stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 4,576.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

