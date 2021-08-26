Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Short Interest Up 340.1% in August

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, an increase of 340.1% from the July 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KSMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,717. Kismet Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSMT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.