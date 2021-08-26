KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $87,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $334.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

