KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $143.23 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $143.23 million and $21.90 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $18.40 or 0.00038863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00153241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.78 or 1.00213375 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.01024958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.10 or 0.06655791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

