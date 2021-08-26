Kleros Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $90.96 million and $2.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00314608 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

