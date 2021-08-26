Klever (KLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $160.11 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

