Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.81. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.