KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 110,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,975. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.