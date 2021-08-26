Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $460,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.