Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Gillian Davies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

LON KGH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 400 ($5.23). 5,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,309. The company has a market cap of £333.82 million and a P/E ratio of 97.56. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

