Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

KBX stock opened at €98.30 ($115.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

