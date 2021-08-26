Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 5.1%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.77 and last traded at $94.77. 2,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,858 and have sold 21,997 shares valued at $1,922,417. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

