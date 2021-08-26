Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 29th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KOJAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Danske downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KOJAF stock remained flat at $$24.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

