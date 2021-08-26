Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $133.46 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $133.46 million and $7.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00311209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00167508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,445,773 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.