Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 4.4%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.24. Approximately 714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

