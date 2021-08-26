Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 target price (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a report on Monday.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 17,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,844. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.