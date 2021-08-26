Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.69. Kopin shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 38,595 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

