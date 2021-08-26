Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 11,391 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.