Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $319.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.12. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

