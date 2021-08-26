Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

