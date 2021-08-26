Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 61,443 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

