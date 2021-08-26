Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,962 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,009,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

