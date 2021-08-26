Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,039,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,613.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,572.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

