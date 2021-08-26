Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $233.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.