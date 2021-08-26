Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $451.23 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

