Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $312.85 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.