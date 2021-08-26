Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of SNA opened at $226.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

