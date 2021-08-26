Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,251 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

