Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after buying an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

