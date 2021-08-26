Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

