Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

NYSE BK opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

