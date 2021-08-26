Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 21,929 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.