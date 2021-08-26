Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 22,346 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

